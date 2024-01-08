Knoxville police identify victim in deadly hit-and-run crash

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department identified the victim in a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday as Arthur Harvey, 61. That crashed happened on Jan 2.

According to KPD investigators, officers responded to Chapman Highway near E. Moody Avenue around 6 p.m. to find Harvey dead. Investigators said that a pickup truck driving south hit the man as he was trying to cross from Walgreens.

Previous Coverage: Police locate suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Chapman Highway

The driver of the truck was identified last Wednesday, KPD said, thanks to help from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

There is no word yet on charges for the driver.

“KPD personnel have identified and spoken to the driver who left the scene of the crash. KPD remains in contact with the Knox County District Attorney’s Office, who will make the decision regarding prosecution,” Scott Erland with KPD told WVLT News.

