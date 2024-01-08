Knoxville senior living facility evacuated after fire, KFD says

No one was injured in the fire, KFD said, but one staff member was sent to the hospital as a precaution.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a one-room fire at Atria Weston Place Monday morning, fire officials said.

All the senior center’s residents were evacuated, KFD said, and transferred to the Red Cross building on Middlebrook Pike.

This is a developing story.

