Knoxville senior living facility evacuated after fire, KFD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a one-room fire at Atria Weston Place Monday morning, fire officials said.

All the senior center’s residents were evacuated, KFD said, and transferred to the Red Cross building on Middlebrook Pike.

No one was injured in the fire, KFD said, but one staff member was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

This is a developing story.

