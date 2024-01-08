Lawmakers create new rules after ‘Tennessee Three’ protest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before lawmakers walk back into the State Capitol building, there will be new House rules to follow after three Tennessee lawmakers protested on the House floor.

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis and Knox Co. Rep. Gloria Johnson were involved in the protest advocating for more gun laws after the Covenant School shooting.

“If you want to be heard, if you want to speak, then follow the rules of decorum. If you don’t want to speak, if you want to be marginalized, go ahead and break the rules and you won’t be able to talk,” Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cocke County, said.

Rep. Faison works on the Tennessee Rules and Selection Committee. He said one of the new rules includes if a person has been ruled ‘out-of-order’ three times in a day, they will not be allowed to speak on the House floor the rest of the day and the day after that.

Knox County Rep. Sam McKenzie said this will cause more harm than good.

“All they are doing is setting themselves up for a repeat of what happened last year. At the end of the day, people that want to be heard will be heard,” Rep. McKenzie, D-Knox County, said.

Once the session starts, a handful of topics will be at the forefront of lawmaker’s minds. One includes more gun laws in the state.

Rep. McKenzie said something needs to be done even after last August’s Special Session.

“We have to get this under control, and that’s what we’re talking about. We’re not talking about gun removal, but we’re talking about getting guns in responsible people’s hands,” Rep. McKenzie said.

Rep. Jeremy Faison also said more action is necessary and points to doing more with mental health.

We need to make sure that they don’t have access and can just walk in and purchase a gun when you’ve made threats of mass violence,” Rep. Faison said.

Gov. Bill Lee’s private school voucher program will be one of the main discussions this session. Gov. Lee wants to give 20,000 students a $7,000 scholarship to private schools. Republicans said the plan offers parents more options for school. Democrats said that money should be used for public schools, and most families who take advantage of this program already attend private schools.

General Assembly begins Jan. 9 at Noon CT.

