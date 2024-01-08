Tennessee basketball holds top-five ranking in latest polls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball holds the No. 5 ranking in the latest AP and USA Today Coaches Polls after its near 30-point win over previously undefeated No. 22 Ole Miss.

The win gives UT back-to-back top-five rankings for just the third time under a Rick Barnes-led team. Barnes previously held an 11-week stint in the 2018-19 season.

Heading into this week, Tennessee is yet again the highest-ranked SEC team, largely thanks to their defense, which held the Rebels to 12 points under their scoring average.

Vols’ Jahmai Mashack said they pride themselves on being a headache for opponents.

“There’s little things here and there that we want to work on, you know, moving forward. It’s going to happen with any defense. You’re not always going to be perfect, and guys are going to hit shots; there’s good players in this conference. Just knowing it’s a headache for guys wanting to get in there and try to create offense for themselves, it’s tough against a defense like that. So we just keep moving forward with it,” said Mashack.

The Vols take their hot start in conference play on the road Wednesday to take on Mississippi State at 7:00 p.m. E.T.

