Two-year-old dies in Blount County fire, sheriff’s office says

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 2-year-old died in a mobile home fire on White’s Mill Road around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials with BCSO, there was a woman and other children in the home when the fire broke out, and three people were taken to the hospital. The other two who were hospitalized had non-life-threatening injuries, BCSO said.

Also, one BCSO deputy was injured while trying to break glass to get into the house and was treated at Blount Memorial Hospital.

The Blount County Fire Investigation Team is set to investigate the fire.

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.