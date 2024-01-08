Two-year-old dies in Blount County fire, sheriff’s office says

According to officials with BCSO, there was a woman and other children in the home when the fire broke out, and three people were taken to the hospital.
A 2-year-old died in a mobile home fire on White’s Mill Road Sunday morning, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 2-year-old died in a mobile home fire on White’s Mill Road around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials with BCSO, there was a woman and other children in the home when the fire broke out, and three people were taken to the hospital. The other two who were hospitalized had non-life-threatening injuries, BCSO said.

Also, one BCSO deputy was injured while trying to break glass to get into the house and was treated at Blount Memorial Hospital.

The Blount County Fire Investigation Team is set to investigate the fire.

