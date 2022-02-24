KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 16/14 Tennessee (21-6/10-4 SEC) and Mississippi State (15-11/6-8 SEC) will meet on Thursday at 6:32 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena, marking the first contest between the programs since Feb. 6, 2020.

The teams were slated to play on Feb. 16, 2021, in Starkville, but a winter storm that stranded the Lady Vols in Houston following a contest at Texas A&M also hit the Magnolia State and prevented the Bulldogs from hosting and UT from even traveling to the MSU campus. The game was never made up.

Thursday night’s affair is the front end of a two-game Big Orange run at home to end the regular season. UT is 13-1 on The Summitt in 2021-22, including 6-0 in league games. The Lady Vols enter the MSU game on an eight-game home win streak, with their only loss coming on Dec. 18 to No. 3/3 Stanford, 74-63.

Tennessee enters the week tied for third in the SEC standings with Florida at 10-4, with LSU a game better in second place at 11-3. At stake for the Big Orange is a top-four seed and double-bye to Friday at the SEC Tournament in Nashville on March 2-6.Kellie Harper’s squad, which has been impacted severely by injury this season, has lost three players who were returning starters from a year ago (Jordan Horston, Keyen Green, Marta Suárez) and played through a 12-game stretch without preseason All-SEC First Team pick Rae Burrell.

Horston’s return is to be determined. The short-handed Lady Vols are coming off a valiant effort at No. 1/1 South Carolina on Sunday, battling the Gamecocks and cutting the deficit to eight in the fourth quarter before falling, 67-53. Despite the reduced roster, UT held USC to 4.4 points below its season scoring average and tallied two points more than Gamecocks opponents were producing.

Mississippi State is dealing with a limited roster of its own, utilizing only seven players in a 76-66 loss at Missouri on Sunday. The Bulldogs knocked off a talented Ole Miss squad at home on Feb. 13, 70-59, but they have lost the last three contests by 10 or more points in a brutal four-game stretch over seven calendar days.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.