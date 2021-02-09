KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee women’s basketball senior Rennia Davis has been named to the 30-player 2021 Women’s Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Tuesday.This marks the second year in a row that the Lady Vol standout has advanced to the midseason top 30 for the Naismith Trophy.

A 6-foot-2 senior guard/forward from Jacksonville, Fla., Davis is averaging 14.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 78.9 percent from the free-throw line. In SEC play, Davis is putting up 17.1 ppg. and 9.7 rpg. while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 81.0 from the charity stripe. Versus four ranked foes, Davis is even better, averaging a double-double of 17.8 ppg. and 13.8 rpg. while hitting 50.8 percent and 83.3 percent, respectively.

Davis is well on her way to becoming one of only five players who rank in the top 10 in both career scoring and rebounding average at UT, standing 10th (14.8) and sixth (8.0), respectively. The others are Patricia Roberts, Chamique Holdsclaw, Candace Parker and Tamika Catchings. Davis also is in the process of becoming only the 13th UT woman to average double figures in scoring all four years of her career.

Through 15 games this season, Davis leads the team with six double-doubles and has 35 for her career to tie for fifth all-time at Tennessee. She has scored 20+ points on three occasions as a senior, tallying 16 such games during her career to stack up seventh in program annals. Davis also pulled down 20 rebounds vs. No. 12/12 Kentucky on Jan. 24, becoming only the eighth Lady Vol to do that and tying for the fifth-highest total in UT history.Davis has led No. 16 Tennessee to a 12-3 overall record this season with three victories over teams ranked in the top 15. The Lady Vols currently stand one game out of the lead in the SEC standings at 6-1.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.