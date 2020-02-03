Democratic race opens in Iowa amid worry over beating Trump

More than two years have passed since the first presidential announcement, nearly $1 billion has been spent and numerous candidates have already come and gone.

Ahead of the Iowa caucuses Monday, it's anybody's race. (Source: CNN)

And yet the Democrats’ turbulent 2020 primary season officially begins Monday.

By day’s end, tens of thousands of Iowa Democrats will have decided the results of their presidential caucus in the contest to challenge President Donald Trump.

Democrats enter the first contest with uncertainty and deepening intraparty resentment.

The top four candidates are Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The kickoff caucuses could bring the first real sense of clarity to the Democrats’ presidential nomination fight.

Sanders and Biden appear to be the front-runners, but Warren and Buttigieg are within striking distance.

And don’t forget about Midwestern favorite Amy Klobuchar.

Some expect the candidates to finish locked in a four-way muddle.

But heading into New Hampshire there might be some separation within the moderate and progressive lanes, at least.

The Iowa caucuses are small local meetings where neighbors and strangers stand up to show their support for a particular candidate and to persuade others to join them.

They’re also the first opportunity for Democrats to express their preferences in what’s been a long and tumultuous primary.

Iowa’s 41 pledged national delegates are awarded based on the results.

The winner of the caucuses may also get a boost in fundraising, media attention and momentum in the following primaries.

A bad performance could also doom a candidate.

