Earth had its hottest decade on record in 2010s

Two U.S. agencies - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA - say the decade that just ended was by far the hottest ever measured on Earth, capped off by the second-warmest year on record.

In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, flames from a backfire consume a hillside as firefighters battle the Maria Fire in Santa Paula, Calif. The decade that just ended was by far the hottest ever measured on Earth, capped off by the second-warmest year on record, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

And scientists say there is no doubt at all this is man-made climate change.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday that the 2010s averaged 58.4 degrees Fahrenheit (14.7 degrees Celsius) worldwide, or 1.4 degrees (0.8 C) higher than the 20th century average.

The 2010s were more than one-third of a degree warmer than the previous decade, which had been the hottest on record.

The five warmest year measured were 2016 (the hottest), 2019, 2015, 2017 and 2018, NOAA said.

