2 critically injured in Los Angeles high-rise apartment fire

Los Angeles firefighters rescued 15 terrified residents from the rooftop of a 25-story high-rise apartment building where a fire broke out on the sixth floor and sent choking smoke billowing through the upper levels.

A fire at a Los Angeles high rise was being fed by gusty winds on Wednesday, making the blaze hard to contain. People were rescued from the roof. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

Two people were critically injured.

Officials said early reports that some people may have jumped were not true.

Some people who fled to the roof of the building were rescued by helicopters. Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said the fire has been deemed suspicious.

Six people were taken to hospitals, mostly for smoke inhalation.

A fire also broke out at the same building in 2013.

