Design equipment for NASA's proposed Venus rover and win $15,000

NASA asked for the public's help in the creation of new technology for a mission to a "hellish" planet.

The agency's mission is to explore the surface of Venus, a task that has never been accomplished before.

"With a surface temperature in excess of 840 degrees Fahrenheit and a surface 90 times that of Earth, Venus can turn lead into a puddle and crush a nuclear-powered submarine with ease," NASA said.

According to NASA, only a dozen of the missions to Venus have made contact with Venus before quickly succumbing to the oppressive heat and pressure.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is working on a mission to Venus' surface using an Automaton Rover for Extreme Environments.

NASA has challenged the public to helo design a sensor that will prevent the rover from running into rocks, steep terrain and crevices. The challenge is called "Exploring Hell: Avoiding Obstacles on a Clockwork Rover."

"To assist AREE on its groundbreaking mission concept, JPL needs an equally groundbreaking obstacle avoidance sensor, one that does not rely on vulnerable electronic systems," NASA said. "For that reason, JPL is turning to the global community."

NASA said everyone is welcome to submit their ideas as a part of the challenge.

"JPL is interested in all approaches, regardless of technical maturity," NASA said.

The sensor must be able to respond when encountering slopes greater than 30 degrees uphill or downhill and rocks taller than 0.35 meters (1.15 feet), but it must not trigger when encountering rocks less than 0.3 meters (1 foot) in height. Those are some of the many requirements for the new sensor.

The first-place winner will receive up to $15,000, the second-place winner will get up to $10,000 and the third-place winner will get $5,000.

For more details on how to enter the challenge click here.

