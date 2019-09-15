One person hospitalized after Fountain City shooting

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department said one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Balsam Drive.

According to officials, KPD responded to the 500 block of Balsam Drive just after 8:53 p.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived at the scene they found one victim who was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, his condition is unknown.

KPD said the shooting is now under investigation from the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

