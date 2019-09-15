KPD investigating overnight shooting that sends one to hospital

Knoxville Police Department officials are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured.

KPD officers said they responded to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for a shooting investigation.

When officers arrived they interviewed a 26-year-old male that was seriously injured from a shooting that reportedly took place at the intersection of Willow Avenue and Patton Street.

Officials said there are currently no suspects in custody.

The shooting is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

