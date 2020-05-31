Knoxville Mayor Kincannon reacts to death of George Floyd

Knoxville Mayor Kincannon reacted to the death of George Floyd and ongoing protests against police brutality.

Source: (City of Knoxville)

"I am saddened, frustrated, and repulsed by the police brutality in Minneapolis that led to the death of George Floyd," said Kincannon.

Kincannon said she wanted to thank those who came together in prayer and protest Friday night.

"I want all Knoxvillians to be ensured you have a mayor who is listening, you have a mayor that stands up against racism and a mayor that will combat injustice together as one community."

Kincannon said violence is the very thing we should all be fighting against.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

