Lewis: With Pons back, Vols could be SEC favorite and Top-10 team

Over the weekend, Tennessee's Yves Pons, the SEC blocks leader from last season and defensive player of the year announced he was declaring for the NBA Draft.

Pons is not hiring an agent - just going through the process - as Admiral Schofield did a couple years ago, to gather information. Our colleague Rob Lewis of Volquest.com believes Pons will almost certainly be back in Orange and White next season. The goal for Yves is to gather specific feedback on what he needs to do to improve his status as an NBA prospect.

Pons turned himself into a scorer as a junior, developing an mid-range jumper and averaging in double-digits. Lewis says his ability to guard multiple positions will also make him attractive to NBA teams. Lewis says in talking to some people, the feedback Pons is going to get is that he needs to be a bit more polished offensively.

Rob adds that with Yves back, Tennessee is a borderline Top-10 team right now and with everything Kentucky has lost to the NBA Draft, Tennessee could very well be the SEC favorite heading into next season.

Click on the attached video to hear Rick's entire interview with Rob Lewis.

