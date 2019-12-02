Local attraction helping gather toys for families this Christmas

The Rowdy Bear Adventure Park is trying to get enough toys to help 100 local families this holiday.

They’ve partnered with the Gatlinburg Elks Lodge to fill the annual Christmas basket donations.

If you bring a toy by, they say you can ride any of their attractions for just $5. It’s all to help the local community.

“All of the contributions go to help all the local families in the area. So they stay local and we’re really excited to have the opportunity to help give back as well,” said Marie Walbolt with Rowdy Bear Adventure Park.

To drop off your toy just stop by either the Rowdy Bear Mountain locations in Pigeon Forge or Gatlinburg.

The toy collection will end December 20th.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.