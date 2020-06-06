Manning and Brown Featured in YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020”

On Sunday, June 7, NFL legend and VFL Peyton Manning and American Record holder and 2020 Tennessee graduate Erika Brown will appear in YouTube's, "Dear Class of 2020."

The virtual ceremony is set to stream on YouTube Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

"Dear Class of 2020" features a festival-style lineup while incorporating traditional commencement-day themes with keynote speakers.

Manning and Brown will appear in pre-recorded messages and join more than two dozen celebrities and artists in celebrating the graduating class of 2020.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will deliver the commencement address, while Beyoncé will send an inspirational message to the graduates.

The programming will feature guest appearances from Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter and more.

There will also be musical performances by Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Chloe x Halle and Maluma. A virtual tassel turn, led by Katy Perry, will lead YouTube's celebration into a grad-night party headlined by BTS, along with performances by CNCO and Megan Thee Stallion.

Other celebrities joining in the celebration include Tom Hanks, Bill and Melinda Gates, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Ciara and Russell Wilson. Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will also join in honoring the Class of 2020.

A complete list of artists, celebrities and influencers participating in the celebration can be found below.

