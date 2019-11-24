Titanic set to welcome the holiday season with fireworks display

The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge is set to honor the passengers and crew with a musical tribute and fireworks.

The museum will continue the tradition of a Thanksgiving fireworks show on Thursday, November 28 at 7:00 p.m.

"This will be a fantastic, under the stars, family night with rocketing bursts of new, dazzling lights and a richly orchestrated musical tribute to the passengers and crew who sailed on Titanic," said attraction President, COO & Co-owner, Mary Kellogg-Joslyn. "We are excited to announce that singer, actor Caitlin Mesiano will be the featured performer."

This is the 6th year the fireworks display and show by the Titanic cast has been going. It will be staged at the entrance to the Titanic Museum.

Reservations are strongly suggested for those interested in taking a Titanic tour before or after the fireworks event. Titanic tickets are available online here or by phone at 800-382-7670. The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, TN, opens daily at 9 a.m.

