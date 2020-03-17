Find out where you can volunteer, donate during coronavirus outbreak

While coronavirus continues to spread, charities in East Tennessee say they won't back down from the needs of the community. Many people are wondering how they can help their neighbors during this time of need.

Medic Regional Blood Center

Medic Regional Blood Center says they've had several drives cancel during the coronavirus outbreak, but they are in desperate need of blood. "It is important to donate blood now more than ever," the center wrote in a Facebook post.

The center says they are taking proper precautions to keep donors, and staff safe. Every donor completes a physical screening (temperature, blood pressure and iron levels) and they visibly screen to look for signs of congestion or coughing. You can walk in or call the center at 865-524-3074 to make an appointment. Their Ailor Avenue center is open everyday. To find a blood drive near you click here.

Second Harvest Food Bank

The food bank meals to thousands of families throughout the region. During these uncertain times, they are preparing to help more families if needed. The food bank currently has enough food to help families for about three weeks. Right now their biggest needs are money and volunteers to help organize and distribute.

Second Harvest says donating money is the most efficient and effective way to support your neighbors in need. That way they can buy what's needed most. To make a donation click here.

If you're looking for a way to help physically, they need volunteers to help pack Emergency Food Boxes. They are looking for healthy individuals to start helping right away. Contact Dylan by email for more information: dylan@secondharvestetn.org.

United Way of Greater Knoxville

The United Way of Greater Knoxville is also looking for donations to support those affected by the coronavirus. They are releasing $50,000 in emergency funds to help local non-profits support those in need.

"Whether they’re providing meals for children out of school, rent assistance for laid off families, or health services to our homeless population, agencies in our community are working hard to ensure that during this crisis, our neighbors do not suffer."

To donate to the Coronavirus response fund click here. or text "KNOXCOVID" to 41444.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.