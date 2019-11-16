1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Alcoa Highway crash

Alcoa police said a Powell woman is dead after a crash on Alcoa Highway at Buick Drive early Saturday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 3:13 a.m. when a vehicle traveling south on Alcoa Highway was involved in a rollover crash. All four people were thrown from the car, according to reports.

Officials with the Alcoa Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service were dispatched to assist with the crash.

A 25-year-old woman was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and died as a result of her injuries, according to police.

Officials said a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman from Knoxville were seriously injured and are in critical condition at the UT Medical Center. An 18-year-old man from Knoxville was seriously injured and listed in critical condition at UT Medical Center.

The crash is under investigation. Officials ask anyone who might have witnessed the crash to call Alcoa Police Department at 865-981-4111.

