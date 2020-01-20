1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Tennessee nightclub

Police in Tennessee say a shooting at a Memphis nightclub has left one man dead and four others injured.

News outlets report police responded to the shooting early Sunday at the Truth Night Bar.

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the four men who were taken to hospitals were in critical condition.

Police have no information on a possible suspect.

1/19/2020 6:33:54 PM (GMT -5:00)