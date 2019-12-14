1 dead, 5 injured after Friday night crash in Pulaski Co.

Kentucky deputies said one man died and five others were injured in a Friday night crash.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of a crash around 10:30 p.m.

James Oliver, 20, of Crossville, was reportedly southbound on Highway 461 when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a car driven by Milton Brock, 81.

Oliver and two other passengers in his car were injured and taken to hospitals in the area, according to reports.

Brock and two passengers in his vehicle, Brenda Griffin, 52, and a 6-year-old juvenile were injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The Pulaski County coroner later pronounced Brock dead at the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

