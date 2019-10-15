1 in 3 teens breathe secondhand e-cigarette vapors

New research finds that more middle school and high school students in the U.S. are being exposed to secondhand vapor from e-cigarettes in public places.

In 2018, 1 in 3 students said they had breathed secondhand aerosol from e-cigarettes, according to the medical journal JAMA Network Open.

The potential health impacts of increasing exposure to secondhand e-cigarette vapor remain unknown but have become the focus of many new studies.

"We still don't know the long-term health effects and most people generally think that they're safer than smoking cigarettes, so they're not too worried about exposing others to secondhand vapor," Director of the Center for Tobacco Research, Dr. Theodore Wagener said.

Wagener completed a recent study that compared levels of exposure to nicotine and certain carcinogens among children who lived with only e-cigarette users. The study found the children are being exposed to many of the same toxins found in children who live with only cigarette smokers.

"What that means for downstream health, we still don't know," Wagener said.

The study also highlights that certain chemicals in e-liquids can be absorbed through the skin or even ingested by those around people who are smoking the products.

Founder of Stanford Research Into the Impact of Tobacco Advertising, Dr. Robert Jackler, said some e-liquids with high nicotine concentrations have "a huge poisoning risk." Even stating some bottles containe enough nicotine to kill an entire preschool class. Poison control centers across the country have reported a rise in calls to poison control centers amid a rise in e-cig popularity.

Many states have introduced laws to restrict e-cigarette use after many vaping related illness cases are being reported.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.

