1 killed, suspect dead in shooting at Idaho senior complex; 3 injured

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Idaho police say one person was killed and three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex for senior citizens in a Boise suburb and that the suspect also died.

Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant said the report of an active shooter at the Portstewart Apartments in southwestern Idaho came late Thursday afternoon and that responding officers found multiple victims.

At least one police officer opened fire and a police officer among the injured was treated at a local hospital and released.

Police did not identify the suspect. It was not immediately clear if the victims lived at the complex.

