1 person dead after overnight crash on Pellissippi Parkway

One person is dead after an overnight multi-vehicle crash, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Pellissippi Parkway at George Light Road.

KCSO said the investigation is in the preliminary stages and more information will be released as it becomes available. The identity of the victim is being withheld as authorities work to notify the family.

KCSO Reconstruction Unit is currently on the scene to conduct the investigation. Investigators asked drivers to avoid the area of the crash.

