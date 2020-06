A one-year-old was taken to the hospital after falling from a three-story window Wednesday evening in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Boynton Beach police said the 1-year-old was taken to a hospital and learned the child had no broken bones or a skull fracture.

No information has been released on what led to the child's fall.

The incident remains under investigation.

