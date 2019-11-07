10 East Tennessee football players nominated for 2019 Mr. Football awards

10 high school football players have been nominated for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award. The award is set to be presented on December 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

"We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 13th consecutive year,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”

The East Tennessee players nominated for the award are:

Holden Willis - Greenback

Grey Carroll - Alcoa

Zeke Rankin - Alcoa

Treyveon Foster - Austin-East

Ty Youngblood - Greeneville

Colton Webb - Powell

Elijah Young - South-Doyle

Cade Chambers - Maryville

Zack Tilley - The King’s Academy

Cooper Riggs - Grace Christian Academy

To learn more and see the full list of nominations click here.

