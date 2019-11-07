10 East Tennessee football players nominated for 2019 Mr. Football awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — 10 high school football players have been nominated for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award. The award is set to be presented on December 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
"We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 13th consecutive year,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”
The East Tennessee players nominated for the award are:
Holden Willis - Greenback
Grey Carroll - Alcoa
Zeke Rankin - Alcoa
Treyveon Foster - Austin-East
Ty Youngblood - Greeneville
Colton Webb - Powell
Elijah Young - South-Doyle
Cade Chambers - Maryville
Zack Tilley - The King’s Academy
Cooper Riggs - Grace Christian Academy
