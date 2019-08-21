10 days 'til football time in Tennessee

We’re getting ever closer to the start of the season for your Tennessee football Vols, we continue the countdown with defensive back Bryce Thompson. Talk about the nice year guys like you and Alontae Taylor had last year.

Couldn’t have done it without our teammates and our coaches had us ready for a big stage. The goal for this year is to keep everyone healthy and come in with a lot of intensity this year.

Now you have a good basketball background, has that helped you in football?

Yes sir, guarding someone in basketball is just like covering a wide receiver, gotta slide those feet.

Were you a baller in high school?

Oh yes, sir, I like to drive .

