Foster mother accused of pouring hot drink on 10-month-old baby's head

A foster mother in Kentucky is facing criminal abuse charges after police say she was seen pouring hot chocolate on her 10-month-old child.

According to WKYT, police were called out to the Winchester McDonald's on Saturday.

Officers were told that Ashley Neal had fallen in the restaraunt and spilled the drink on the child.

After viewing surveillance video, officers say Neal was seen pouring the 150-degree drink on the baby's head, took a few more steps, then tried to fall, before bracing herself.

Police say the child had extensive burns to the face and was taken to UK hospital.

Police say Neal was caring for two other foster children along with her two biological children. The children have been removed from Neal's care, police said.

