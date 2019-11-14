10 things you need to know before the Garth Brooks concert

If you're planning on attending the Garth Brooks concert, there are 10 things UT wants you to know before the show.

1. Arrive early

2. Visit the "Low Places" pre-concert festival at Humanities Plaza, which will feature food, beverages and entertainment

3. Bring a clear bag

4. Enter the stadium early, gates open at 5 p.m.

5. Floor seat-holders should enter gates 7, 9, 19 or 25 for ease of entry

6. Go here for banned and permitted items (blankets are permitted, while purses are not)

7. If you plan to buy alcohol, make sure to bring your ID

8. Parking on campus is by permit only

9. Allow plenty of time for rideshare services

10. Free Garth Stadium Tour Shuttles will run from downtown's Krutch Park to campus from 2 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

