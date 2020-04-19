Man reportedly slashes 10-year-old Tennessee boy's throat during argument over video game

According to the Tennessee River Valley News, a 10-year-old boy's throat was reportedly slashed during an argument over game video game Sunday evening.

Lewis County police said the young boy and a man got into an argument over a video game at a Lewis County Residence near Howards Switch Road. The adult male suspect, is accused of slashing the child's throat.

The child was said to have then been taken to a local grocery store, where an ambulance was called. The Lewis County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Howards Switch Road residence where another adult held the suspect at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.

Law enforcement reportedly had to taser the man to detain him, because he would not drop the knife.

Officials said the man is now in custody and the child has been transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with what they believe are non life threatening injures.

