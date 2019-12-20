10-year-old runs away from home to report she was sexually abused, police say

A South Carolina man was arrested by Horry County police for reportedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

Stephen Kelly Bush, 52, was arrested Friday morning and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Police said they responded to a convenience store after a 10-year-old called 911 and said she ran away from her home.

The girl reportedly told police on the scene that Bush touched her inappropriately and has done so on multiple occasions over the past two years, according to reports.

According to police, the child told a family member about Bush's abuse. Police said no action was taken to stop the alleged abuse. The 10-year-old finally decided to run away and get help from authorities, according to reports.

Reports state, five other children were living in the home where the reported abuse occurred. Police said the children were put in emergency protective custody with the Department of Social Services during the investigation.

