10 years after Deepwater Horizon, oil still found in Gulf of Mexico fish, study says

(CNN) - A new study has revealed disturbing observations about the long-term impact of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.

Ten years after the spill, researchers are still finding oil in fish populations.

The study, which was published recently in the journal Nature Scientific Reports, examined 2,500 individual fish locations across the Gulf.

Some of the oil compounds found in the fish can be passed onto future generations through their eggs.

The oil spill occurred after an explosion on the BP-contracted Transocean Deepwater Horizon oil rig, killing 11 workers.

The spill released roughly 168 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. It was the second-largest spill in world history.

