100-year-old farm slashes its way out of total shut down

Since 1913, The Babelay family was well-known for its greenhouse farm in Knox County.

"Pretty much if you got any local flowers in this area, it was from the Babelay greenhouses,” Weston Babelay, the farm's CEO, said.

Four generations have cared for the then 900-arced land until they fell on hard times.

"Mostly it was the economy after 2008 and you know within 5 miles we literally have Lowe’s, Home Depot, Target... all of those other places that sell flowers as well,” Weston said.

The family had to make a decision back in 2016. Now, three years later, a new generation is taking a stab at something new.

"We decided that we could be a farm, but what brings in crowds when we’re between seasons,” Weston said.

The answer: axes.

Babley and his wife opened the only shop in Knox County called 865 Axe Throwing, which according to some little fans, it's a good idea.

I used to like football, but this is definitely one of my new favorite sports to do now," 10-year-old Carter said.

It's a new era for the farm, but it's still keeping the same goals and family ties.

“We are just doing our best to be a part of the community in a positive way," Weston said.

It's all family friendly and is located at 5821 Babelay Road Knoxville, Tennessee.

