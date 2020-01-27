1000% jump in Tenn. babies born drug dependent, lawsuit blames AmerisourceBergen

A lawsuit against a drug company called AmerisourceBergen alleged the company's drug sales are correlated to a 1,000% increase in Tennessee babies being born dependent on drugs.

New details were revealed in an amendment to the suit which was originally filed in October 2018.

"There is a direct correlation between the number of opioid prescriptions written and the illicit pharmaceutical drug diversion which is plaguing Tennessee," the suit said.

The increase happened over the past 15 years. The lawsuit alleged a 365% increase in hepatitis C infections in Appalachia could also be related to Amerisource's sales activity.

The suit exposed internal emails from Americsource employees and representatives which included a sales rep describing arriving at a customer's store, identified as Mehr Drug Store in Bells, Tennessee, to find an in-progress police raid.

"One police officer came to the door and yelled through the glass. He asked me who I was. I replied to him that I was a sales rep. He said the store was closed, so I asked him, 'for how long?' He looked at me and displayed his badge and stated "Forever.'"

Additional emails discussed how Amerisource knowingly acquired 225 Walgreen's pharmacies as clients which they believed to have been "dumped" by a competitor due to their suspicious activity.

Amerisource is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania and is one of the largest drug distributors with reported revenues of $167.9 billion in 2018.

