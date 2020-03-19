101 flags planted in yard of Alabama veteran celebrating 100th birthday

There were no candles for Colonel Carl Cooper’s birthday. Instead, 101 American flags were planted in the front yard of his Vestavia Hills home.

He was only turning 100, but as the saying goes, “one to grow on.”

Colonel Carl Cooper, Retired, US Marine Corps, spent his 100th birthday outside in the sunshine, and at least 6 feet from everyone.

Concerns over the coronavirus canceled his planned celebration, but Colonel Cooper’s smile as neighborhood kids sang ‘Happy Birthday’ proved the praise he got was just what he wanted.

Colonel Cooper grew up on a farm in Chilton County and served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He has seen more than most can imagine, and at 100, is living through a new challenge - a global pandemic.

Like the wars, Colonel Cooper believes he will survive, “by the grace of God.”

Sitting in his golf cart, Colonel Cooper hummed along to the birthday song and clapped when the singers were done.

