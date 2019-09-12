104-year-old woman enjoys fun at local assisted

A 104-year-old woman enjoyed some fun in the sun at a Clinton assisted living facility.

104-year-old Geneva Rutherford enjoys the Slip 'N Slide / Source: Holly Layman

Holly Steffner Layman told WVLT News that 104-year-old Geneva Rutherford, a Clinton native, "had the time of her life" at The Lantern at Morning Pointe of Clinton on the adult Slip 'N Slide.

Layman said her family gave permission for Rutherford to be on social media.

