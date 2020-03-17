No charges yet in connection to Evelyn Boswell's death

It has been more than 10 days since the remains of Sullivan County 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell were found, and investigators said there are no charges in connection to her death yet.

Her remains were found on property belonging to a family member on Muddy Creek Road in Blountville almost two weeks after the TBI issued an AMBER Alert for the toddler in mid-February.

The District Attorney confirmed the remains found on the property were Evelyn's, but wouldn't release autopsy findings or a cause of death. A Sullivan County judge sealed the autopsy findings.

Evelyn’s mother Megan Boswell told deputies in February the last time she saw her baby was in December.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said Megan Boswell's story was "not accurate." Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said, "Every time we talk to her, her story changes. I'm serious when I say that, every single time."

Boswell was arrested on February 25 for false reporting. She remains in the Sullivan County on that charge and has not been given any new charges.

When WVLT News reached out Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to see if their were any updates or new charges, they said there hasn’t been as of March 17.

The Sheriff’s office said “it is still an active investigation.”

