11-year-old Wisconsin girl's number found on escort site

A Wisconsin mother was shocked to learn that her 11-year-old daughter's cell phone number was found on an escort site.

At least one man called the girl.

"It was horrible. Then I had to try and figure out what other information does this service have and are we safe," said Faith Baldus, the child's mother.

Baldus said on Saturday, December 14th, a man called her 11-year-old daughter's cell phone looking for an escort.

When her daughter didn't answer, the man then called Baldus, whose number is listed in her daughter's voicemail for emergencies.

"So he asked for my name and I said are you sure you're looking for me at this number? And he said yes, I called another number and it's my daughter's number because it's listed on an escort site. You need to search it and get your daughter's information off of there." said Baldus.

Baldus went to the website called Skipthegames.eu.

Baldus's daughter's number was listed under an escort's name and photo, along with all the talents and services the escort provided.

"Actually just having to read through all those really opened my eyes to how disgusting this world really is," Baldus said.

Baldus says she doesn't know how her daughter's number ended up on the site, but she did file a police report and made sure she wouldn't get any more illicit calls.

"I took her phone away and gave her a new phone number," Baldus said.

Officers say the number appears to have been accidentally listed.

