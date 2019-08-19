12 days 'til football time in Tennessee

Hey guys just inside two weeks until football time. I’m here with Josh Palmer, named most improved offensive player.

Rick Russo talks with Josh Palmer. / Source: (WVLT)

Yeah, I couldn’t have done that without the help of everyone on the team they’ve helped me every day to become better.

So you are from Canada did you like CFL football?

Yea and the Raptors, shout out to them, but my country and city are great. Shout out to Toronto.

Speaking of being out of the country you went with the Vol leaders program to Rwanda, what was that like?

It was great, we went there to empower folks through sports.

Tell the folks how many days, twelve days until football time.

Just 12 days until it’s football time in Tennessee.

