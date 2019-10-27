12 juveniles, one adult arrested after reportedly robbing homeless man

Knoxville police said 12 juveniles and one adult were arrested after a reported robbery.

KPD officers responded to a robbery at the State Street parking garage around 12:44 a.m. Sunday.

A witness told police that 15 to 20 juveniles attacked a homeless man and took his money, according to reports.

Officials said the victim fled the scene before police arrived. Police said the suspects were found on Hall of Fame Drive near Church Avenue.

According to KPD, 12 juveniles, ranging from 13 to 15-years-old, and one 18-year-old woman were arrested. The charges include curfew violation, disorderly conduct, jaywalking, simple possession of narcotics and on-file warrants, according to reports.

Police said a total of 10 misdemeanor citations were given for violating curfew. KPD officials said the juvenile and parents were both cited in these cases.

Officials warn others that parents can also be charged when their kids violate curfew.

