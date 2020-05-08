$1.2 million worth of drugs found after Kentucky police pursuit

Kentucky State Police (KSP) said they confiscated about $1.2 million worth of drugs after a pursuit Thursday.

WBKO reported KSP attempted to stop a driver of a 2020 Ford Mustang who was driving over 125 mph on Interstate 65, but the driver fled and led police on a pursuit along the interstate before getting off at mile marker 58. Investigators said the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road in the Horse Cave community.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Robert Ford, and a passenger, 27-year-old Cortez Woodruff, got out of the car and ran on foot.

KSP said they were able to apprehend the two and arrested them, along with a second passenger, identified as 27-year-old Kristin Summerour.

Police said they searched the car and found up to 18 pounds of suspected MDMA with an estimated street value of $1.2 million.

Ford, Woodruff, and Summerour were taken to the Hart County Jail.

Robert Ford has been charged with:

- Speeding 26MPH or Greater

- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree

- Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

- Reckless Driving

- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, (Police Officer)

- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot)

Cortez Woodruff has been charged with:

- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree

- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot)

- Menacing

- Resisting Arrest

Kristin Summerour has been charged with:

-Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WBKO. All rights reserved.