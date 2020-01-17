12-year-old dies from flu in Blount County, memorial services set for Friday

A memorial service is set for a 12-year-old girl who died from the flu in Blount County, according to her obituary.

According to Foothills Funeral Home, Paloma Olivia Harris died Tuesday at UT Medical Center.

"Paloma loved so easily. She had a light and charisma that with just one encounter with her you would remember her for life. She was so perfect in every way. A beautiful little girl with so much love to give. Paloma had such a bright future with endless opportunities. She will continue to stay with us all through memories of her sly smile, humor and dance moves," says her obituary.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 17 at 6:30 p.m.

