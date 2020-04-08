12-year-old killed after stealing vehicle, crashing

A 12-year-old boy in Colorado was killed after crashing a vehicle he had stolen, investigators said.

KKCO said investigators in Mesa County responded to a reported burglary at around 5:55 a.m. on April 5, which led to a high-speed chase.

A homeowner told police that someone had stolen a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee after breaking into their house.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle, identified as 12-year-old Evin Howe, crashed and was transported to his hospital before later passing away.

KKCO reported the case remains under investigation.

