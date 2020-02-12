Sheriff: Florida teen brought 2 guns, 4 knives to middle school

A 13-year-old Florida student faces multiple charges after authorities say he brought two guns and four knives on his middle school campus.

He was arrested Tuesday after a tip led officials at Jenkins Middle School and Putnam County Sheriff’s officials to the boy.

Sheriff Gator DeLoach says the weapons were hidden in the teen’s backpack.

The sheriff says this was the second incident this year in which a student brought weapons to a middle school campus.

