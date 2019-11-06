13-year-old charged with murder escapes custody in N.C.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old who escaped from the Department of Social Services around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release, the teen appeared in juvenile court for two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Transport team.

Authorities are only identifying him Jericho W., not giving his last name as he's still a minor.

Jericho was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and beige pants. The teen also had on leg restraints without any shoes when he escaped, authorities said.

“Division officials have a high degree of concern for the safety of both the juvenile and the public, due to a prior history of assaultive and unpredictable behavior,” a release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety stated.

According to deputies, the teen was last seen at the intersection of Highway 72 and Country Club Road in Lumberton.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said multiple agencies, including Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals from Wilmington and Fayetteville are searching for the teen.

The juvenile is described as a male with brown eyes and brown hair, weighing 110 pounds and standing 5-feet tall.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the juvenile is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

