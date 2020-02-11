13-year-old hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself at LaFollette mall

Officials with the LaFollette Police Department said a teenager accidentally shot himself at Woodson's Mall in LaFollette Tuesday afternoon.

Police received calls of a shooting that occurred behind Woodson's Mall around 12:19 p.m.

First responders said when they arrived on the scene they found a 13-year-old boy sitting on the passenger side of his parent's vehicle.

Investigators said the teenager reportedly took a 9 mm handgun from the dashboard of the vehicle and accidentally shot himself in the left hand and leg.

The 13-year-olds injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to reports.

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the names of the parties involved are not being released because of the ongoing investigation.

