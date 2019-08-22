14 Knox Co. Schools test positive for dangerous amounts of lead

The Knox County School System confirmed 14 Knox County Schools tested positive for dangerous amounts of lead in the water supply.

KCS spokesperson Carly Harrington confirmed that 946 water outlets were tested at 36 schools and 21 had levels exceeding 20 parts per billion.

Schools that tested positive

- Beaumont Magnet (2 outlets tested positive)

- Karns Elementary (3 outlet tested positive)

- Dogwood Elementary (1 outlet tested positive)

- South-Doyle Middle (1 outlet tested positive)

- Blue Grass Elementary (1 outlet tested positive)

- South-Doyle High School (1 outlet tested positive)

- Sequoyah Elementary (1 outlet tested positive)

- Gap Creek Elementary (3 outlets tested positive)

- Bonny Kate Elementary (1 outlet tested positive)

- Corryton Elementary (1 outlet tested positive)

- East Knox Elementary (2 outlets tested positive)

- Mooreland Heights Elementary (2 outlets tested positive)

- Ridgedale Alternative (1 outlet tested positive)

- Fair Garden Family Center (1 outlet tested positive)

The schools' tests were dated August 22.

Harrington said two water sources contained excessive levels at East Knox County Elementary School: the kitchen faucet and the sink faucet in the teacher workroom. Harrington said the kitchen faucet was not utilized in the past two years and was removed. The sink in the teacher's workroom was replaced and is scheduled for retesting on August 23.

Harrington said parents and guardians with children at the 14 schools mentioned above were notified via a letter sent home. Harrington said the compromised outlets have been replaced and follow up tested to make sure lead levels are "compliant with federal guidelines."

