14 coronavirus myths busted by health officials for better awareness

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the world, conflicting information about how to prevent or treat the virus is also spreading.

The World Health Organization is busting some of those myths and setting the facts straight.

Below is information WHO officials want everyone to know about the coronavirus:

Coronavirus can be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates

According to evidence so far, WHO said coronavirus can be transmitted in ALL AREAS, including areas with hot and humid weather.

Cold weather and snow CAN'T kill the coronavirus

Officials said there is no reason to belive cold weather can kill coronavirus or other diseases. The normal human body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the external temperature or weather.

Taking a hot bath does not prevent the coronavirus

Taking a hot bath will not prevent you from catching coronavirus. Your normal body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the temperature of your bath or shower. The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by frequently cleaning your hands. By doing this you eliminate viruses that may be on your hands and avoid infection that could occur by then touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.

The coronavirus CAN'T be transmitted through mosquito bites

To date, WHO officials said there has been no information or evidence to suggest the coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes. The coronavirus is a respiratory virus that spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. Also, avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing and sneezing.

Are hand dryers effective in killing the coronavirus?

No. Hand dryers are not effective in killing the coronavirus, according to WHO. To protect yourself against the new coronavirus, you should frequently clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Once your hands are cleaned, you should dry them thoroughly by using paper towels or a warm air dryer.

Can an ultraviolent disinfection lamp kill the coronavirus?

UV lamps should not be used to sterilize hands or other areas of skin as UV radiation can cause skin irritation, according to WHO.

How effective are thermal scanners in detecting people infected with the coronavirus?

WHO said thermal scanners are effective in detecting people who have developed a fever because of infection with the coronavirus. They can't, however, detect people who are infected but not yet sick with a fever. Health officials said it takes between 2 and 10 days before people with coronavirus become sick and develop a fever.

Can spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body kill the coronavirus?

No. Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body. Spraying those substances can be harmful to clothes or body parts. Be aware that both alcohol and chlorine can be useful to disinfect surfaces, but they need to be used according to appropriate instructions.

Do vaccines against pneumonia protect you against the coronavirus?

No. Vaccines against pneumonia do not provide protection against the coronavirus. The virus is new and needs its own vaccine. Researchers are working to develop a vaccine against coronavirus.

Can regularly rinsing your nose with saline help prevent infection with the coronavirus?

No. There is no evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with slaine has protected people from infection with the coronavirus. WHO officials said there is some limited evidence that regularly rinsing nose with saline can help people recover more quickly from the common cold, but has not been shown to prevent respiratory infections.

Can eating garlic help prevent infection with the coronavirus?

Garlic is a food that may have some antimicrobial properties, according to WHO. There is little evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the coronavirus.

Does the coronavirus affect older people, or are younger people also susceptible?

People of all ages can be infected by the coronavirus. Older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus.

Are antibiotics effective in preventing and treating the new coronavirus?

No. Antibiotics do not work against viruses, only bacteria.

The coronavirus is a virus and therefore antibiotics should not be used as a means of prevention or treatment, according to WHO. If you are hospitalized with coronavirus, you may receive antibiotics because bacterial co-infection is possible.

Are there any specific medicines to prevent or treat the new coronavirus?

To date, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the coronavirus. WHO said those infected with the virus should receive appropriate care to relieve and treat symptoms, and those with severe illness should receive optimized supportive care.

