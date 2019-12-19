14 horses shot in Kentucky, $15K+ reward offered

The death of 14 horses in Floyd County, Ky. has led to a $15,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

According to WKYT, the reward money comes from multiple agencies, including a $5,000 donation from the Humane Society of the United States, a contribution from the Kentucky Humane Society of $2,500, a donation from local donors in eastern Kentucky of $2,500 and a contribution of $5,000 from a private California donor.

Floyd County Sheriff's Department released a statement on Facebook stating deputies along with Dumas Rescue will go back to gather more evidence and information that will hopefully assist in the investigation.

The Floyd County Sheriff says the site can only be accessed by ATV and UTV, so they are coordinating with individuals who can help them reach the area.

According to a release from the Humane Society, a man living near an abandoned strip mine found five horses dead after his horses entered the mine.

Deputies responded to the report of the dead horses, and discovered a total of 14 horses, all appearing to have been shot with a low-caliber rifle.

Other wild horses had a long time presence in the area.

The Humane Society says foals and pregnant mares were among the animals killed.

According to officials with the Kentucky Humane Society, the case is a personal one. They have been rehabilitating a horse that comes from the same herd.

Willow, the horse the Humane Society has been rehabilitating, has been on the equine farm in Simpsonville since October, when she was taken in, starving.

Officials can't believe someone would have hunted down horses like Willow.

"I was just sick to my stomach by the thought of what those horses had to go through. It looks like maybe they had been run and then dispersed and shot. They're herd animals, so to separate them and then shoot them is probably terrifying for them. Then, after I was sad and sickened, I just got angry." says Lori Recmon, President and CEO of the Kentucky Humane Society.

Officials with the Humane Society say they want others who are outraged to continue to chip in and grow the reward to further anyone who may know something to speak up.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them at (606) 886-6171.

